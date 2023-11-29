Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson is reportedly ‘ready to work’ under new HC Mike Elko

Whenever a new head coach is hired, changes on the previous coaching staff are bound to be made, and as the Mike Elko era for Texas A&M Football has officially begun, said changes have already taken effect.

On Tuesday, it was announced that after just one season in Aggieland, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino would not return next season and was almost immediately hired as Arkansas’s new OC, which, yes, is extremely ironic.

While Petrino’s exit won’t impact a bulk of the Aggies’ roster, sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson, whom Petrino personally recruited to join A&M after his brief stint at Fresno State, Henderson took the departure in stride and, in a conversation with AggiesToday, the ascending signal-caller is ready to put in the work under whoever Elko chooses to become Texas A&M’s new offensive coordinator:

“It’s unfortunate. I love coach petrino and appreciate him for believing in me and bringing me to A&M. This is about to be my fifth OC, so I’ll just have to prove myself again and get to know whoever comes in. I’m excited for the new playbook and ready to work.”

In four games, including three starts during the 2023 season, Henderson threw for 104 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions, combined with 104 rushing yards and two scores. Heading into the 2024 season, Henderson has likely secured the No. 2 quarterback spot behind starting QB Conner Weigman, who will be coming off his season-ending injury after just four starts.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire