Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson injured on opening play of Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

HOUSTON — Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson fell awkwardly on his arm on the Aggies’ first offensive snap of the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night and appeared to suffer a significant injury.

He left the game and was replaced by true freshman Marcel Reed. The Aggies punted three plays later.

Henderson, a left-handed thrower, rolled out to his left and jumped to avoid a hit by OSU defender Cameron Epps. Epps clipped Henderson’s legs and Henderson came down hard on his arm. After being examined on the field, he was taken directly to the locker room.

#Aggies QB1 Jaylen Henderson got hit low and came down hard on his arm on the first play of the game. He walked off the field with a brace on his right arm preventing any movement. True freshman Marcel Reed in now for A&M. pic.twitter.com/z4pPcJtOqz — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 28, 2023

