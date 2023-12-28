Advertisement

Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson injured on opening play of Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

HOUSTON — Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson fell awkwardly on his arm on the Aggies’ first offensive snap of the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night and appeared to suffer a significant injury.

He left the game and was replaced by true freshman Marcel Reed. The Aggies punted three plays later.

Henderson, a left-handed thrower, rolled out to his left and jumped to avoid a hit by OSU defender Cameron Epps. Epps clipped Henderson’s legs and Henderson came down hard on his arm. After being examined on the field, he was taken directly to the locker room.

More: 'Ollie is for the people': How Ollie Gordon II became the face of Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson injured on opening play of Texas Bowl