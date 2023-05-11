Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman ranked in the Top 10 for SEC Quarterbacks

Texas A&M’s impending 2023 season will be surrounded by two storylines in the coming months: How will new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s hiring impact the Aggies offense for the better, and is there actually a quarterback competition between senior lefty Max Johnson, and ascending sophomore Conner Weigman?

The first question will be answered most likely by mid-season, while the quarterback competition, which head coach Jimbo Fisher has cryptically indicated will last through fall camp when repeatedly asked if Weigman is the starter during his most recent appearances in front of the media, is destined to take the same ole “we’ll wait and see” approach.

However, we at Aggies Wire assume (with caution) that Wiegman will continue where he left off at the end of the 2022 campaign as the starting signal caller, and according to Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire who ranked every starting SEC quarterback for the 2023 season, Weigman is ranked as the 8th best returner in the conference.

In five appearances including four starts last season, Weigman threw for 896 yards for 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, with an impressive 55.3% completion percentage. Here is what Conn had to say about his selection:

After the failed tenure of Haynes King and an injury to Max Johnson, the Aggies finally turned to their five-star quarterback in 2022. In five games, he showed a lot of promise for a team that severely underperformed with a 5-7 record. With Weigman now viewed as a guy in College Station and with a new offensive coordinator, it will be a wait-and-see approach for Texas A&M. They have the talent but can they put it all together this season?

Yes, time will indeed tell if Conner Weigman can immediately gel as the full-time starter with the pieces around him, but more importantly, A&M’s offensive line will need to significantly improve in order for any progress to be made offensively. Talent-wise, Weigman will have plenty to work with outside of an elite wide receiver core, including one of the deepest running back groups in the country with the recent addition of former Boston College and Colorado State running back, David Bailey.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire