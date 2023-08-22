Texas A&M’s QB competition between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson has yet to reach a verdict

The most interesting negative effect Texas A&M’s ugly 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 football season has bestowed upon the fan base unsurprisingly has to do with the underwhelming play at the quarterback position, leading to the current fall camp battle between former five-star sophomore Conner Weigman and veteran southpaw Max Johnson, who both saw playing time during opposite ends of the 2022 campaign.

On Monday, before the Aggies’ 17th practice, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media in his usual positive manner and expanded on the team’s performance during Saturday’s second official scrimmage while highlighting the handful of true freshmen such as offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and linebacker Taurean York who continue to impress and perform beyond their respective years.

Also, touching on the deep and talented running back room, Fisher knew he wasn’t leaving the podium without answering at least one question regarding the ongoing quarterback competition, which, according to the head decision maker, remains a battle without an answer less than two weeks before the Aggies Sept. 2 season opener vs. New Mexico.

“It’s still going. We haven’t announced anything ue. I’m pleased with both guys.”

In five games last season, Conner Weigman showed enough on tape from an ability standpoint as the front-runner in 2023 after throwing for an impressive eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while helping engineer A&M’s season finale 38-24 win against the then 5th-ranked LSU Tigers.

Max Johnson’s season what unfortunately cut short due to a season-ending hand injury in the road loss to Mississippi State, but he did memorably lead the Aggies to consecutive Top 25 wins over Miami and Arkansas, showing a veteran presence in the pocket. At the same time, his tough demeanor kept the team emotionally stable.

Even though both players are undoubtedly capable of leading Texas A&M toward consistent success on the field, Weigman’s higher ceiling as a player, coupled with his notable quick release and duel-threat ability, plays a large hand in just how far new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can take the offense with an athlete like Weigman at the helm.

Johnson’s vast experience, football lineage, and competitive nature have kept him in the thick of things as we head toward an eventual decision, but also keep in mind the relationship Weigman has built with a bulk of the starting wide receiver core, specifically Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad III, and Noah Thomas, which has continued to develop throughout the month.

As the clock winds down before the 2023 season opener, the quarterback dilemma seems clearer to this writer, at least; Conner Weigman is the guy.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire