TheStreet.com

A must-have for any summer party or day trip to the beach is a speaker to play your favorite tunes to pump up the party. There's no better time to buy -- Amazon just lowered the price on the JBL Charge 4, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, to just $108.95 from $149.95. This waterproof speaker is the perfect poolside choice, or bring it along to the beach without worry.