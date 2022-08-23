Texas A&M projected to NY6 bowl in new ESPN college football bowl projections

The college football season is only five short days away as Week 0 kicks off this Saturday, and even if it may be too early for some, looking ahead in the season and predicting post-season bowl game matchups not only helps pass the time but aids in mapping out each team’s individual season from a realistic perspective. Earlier today, ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach previewed the bowl season from the top down, predicting every matchup they believe will transpire from studying various rosters, past seasons, and presumed player development during the offseason.

For the Aggies, the offseason has been a memorable one, to say the least, starting with the early May confrontation between head man Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, finishing with multiple media outlets and talking heads calling Texas A&M “overrated”, and “an 8-4 program” spurring excitement among fanbases around the SEC, and of course, the Texas Longhorns.

Even with all the noise, Texas A&M is entering the 2022 season with one of the deepest, and most talented rosters in the nation, with the hope that a bulk of their heralded 2022 recruiting class sees the field in heavy doses. Due to this fact, Kyle Bonagura selected the Aggies to appear in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31st, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners, in their first season with new head coach Brent Venables. Here’s was Bonagura said about the potential matchup:

Texas A&M was an NY6 team in 2020, but the COVID-modified schedule cast a shadow over everything that happened that year. So, while it hasn’t technically been a long absense for the Aggies, this feels like the year where an unqualified breakthrough is possible. They have everything they need to reach the NY6 (including not having to play Georgia in the regular season).

There you have it. If everything lines up for Texas A&M, especially late in the season, nothing, and I mean nothing is off the table for the program in one of the most important seasons in Jimbo Fisher’s tenure as head coach.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

List

A look at Max Johnson's 2021 situational stats

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire