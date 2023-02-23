Texas A&M possesses one of the 12 “most lethal rosters for 2023”

The Aggies are just a mere month and a half away from their 2023 Maroon and White spring game on April 15th, ahead of what should be one heck of a season in what many will coin as a “revenge tour” for Head coach Jimbo Fisher after a disappointing 5-7 finish after the 2022 season.

Texas A&M will be stockpiled with talent and returning experience heading into the 2023 campaign, headlined by the return of wide receiver Ainias Smith, who missed the final eight games in 2022 after a season-ending leg injury. Other highly regarded returnees include strong safety Demani Richardson, nose tackles McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolan, and linebackers Edgerren Cooper and Chris Russell Sr.

Through the transfer portal, the Aggies made four key additions on offense and defense, adding cornerback Tony Grimes, safety Sam McCall, linebacker Aidan Siano, and wide receiver Tyrin Smith, and let’s not forget the incoming freshmen from one of the most underrated recruiting classes in the 2023 cycle.

According to 247Sports writer Brad Crawford, Texas A&M possesses one of the “most lethal rosters” heading into the 2023 season, tied for 5th with the Texas Longhorns in his Top 12 rankings, stating,

Texas A&M pulled in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class last year — an all-timer — and the Aggies’ 2023 class is among the country’s biggest “sleeper classes,” according to Late Kick host Josh Pate. A year after inking the nation’s top-ranked class, Texas A&M currently has the No. 12 class in the country, one that brings two more five-star players to College Station along with 11 four-star players. Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks is the top-ranked player at his position, and the No. 11 overall player. Texas A&M’s other five-star get also came from the Lone Star State in El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back and No. 31 overall prospect. And while Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep interior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis didn’t garner a five-star ranking, he was the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class.

No matter how bad things looked on the field last season, Jimbo Fisher has a tight grip on a program that is back on the upswing, and with Quarterback Conner Weigman’s first season as the full-time signal caller, the possibilities are endless for one best roster in the country going into the pivotal 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire