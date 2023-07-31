Texas A&M Pool Party Standouts: 2024 4-star Athlete, Kamron Mikell

Texas A&M’s annual recruiting pool party may be over, but as we all know, the news never stops; nearly every 2024 and 2025 prospect who took part in the festivities in College Station this weekend spoke to TexAgs’ recruiting analyst Jason Howell to discuss the impact the program has made on their future collegiate decision.

Focusing on the 2024 cycle, one of the more intriguing offensive prospects in the class, four-star athlete Kamron Mikell isn’t your run-of-the-mill versatile positionless prospect but one of the fastest players the cycle offers. While five-star athlete Terry Bussey remains a clear favorite to land with the Maroon and White sometime next month, he is being recruited as a cornerback, while Mikell is more suited as a running back or wide receiver at the next level.

According to 247Sports Composite, Mikell, who is entering his senior season at Statesboro (GA), is currently positioned as the 8th-ranked athlete in the 2024 class and the 21st-ranked player in Georgia.

Unsurprisingly, Mikell is a favorite to land with the hometown Bulldogs, who have the Championship pedigree to recruit pretty much whoever they please. Still, after visiting Texas A&M for the first time since Jimbo Fisher offered him back in February, Mikell expressed to Jason Howell just how much the Aggies have to offer:

“It was great…I had a fun time here, it was my first time and this place is different, I really enjoyed it.”

Performing at both quarterback and cornerback during his 2022 junior season, Mikell, who stands at 6-2 and 180 pounds, recorded 268 passing yards and four touchdowns, 478 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and two interceptions on defense in seven games played.

