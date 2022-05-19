Texas A&M players take to twitter to react to Jimbo’s beef with Saban

Cameron Ohnysty
·2 min read
Nick Saban opened the floodgates on Wednesday, speaking with reporters about NIL and its various controversies and specifically called out  Texas A&M and its 2022 recruiting class as essentially being bought and paid for, stating “I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players. You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image, and likeness.”

Well, Jimbo Fisher responded this morning during a mid-morning press conference exuding a fiery passion and defense of Texas A&M, stating “I have nothing to hide. Our program has nothing to hide. I’d be interested if everybody could say that.”

After the presser, current Texas A&M Football players joined the discourse on social media, showing Aggie pride and steadfast dedication to achieving their goals for the 2022 season, no matter what bogus accusations “The greatest coach of all time” throws out.

Offensive Lineman, Sophomore Bryce Foster

Offensive Lineman, Freshman Kam Dewberry

Defensive Back, Freshman Bobby Taylor

Bryce Anderson, Freshman Defensive Back

Demani Richardson, Senior Defensive Back

Evan Stewart, Freshman, Wide receiver

Bobby Taylor, Freshman, Cornerback

Jacoby Mathews, Freshman, Cornerback

Ish Harris, Freshman, Linebacker

