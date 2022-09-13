Texas A&M Players Press Conference Week 3

Texas A&M is attempting to move forward from their disastrous Sept. 10th loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, After being ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll going into the game, the Aggies have surprisingly remained in both rankings after the loss, dropping to 22nd in the Coaches Poll, and 24th in the AP Top 25.

On Monday, Head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the media, answering questions about the loss, while looking towards their all-important prime-time matchup this Saturday against the 13th-ranked (AP Poll) Miami Hurricanes.

After players including Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith, and Demani Richardson took the mic, Fisher came in right after to detail just what went wrong against Appalachian State, and how important this week’s practice is to fix whatever caused this Aggies roster to struggle for four quarters against the men from Boone, North Carolina.

Here are some of the most notable quotes from Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith, and Demani Richardson:

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson on what went wrong vs App State

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“At the end of the day, there were a lot of mistakes that happened. They were crazy mistakes that were preventable. We shot ourselves in the foot.”

Robinson on the offensive line's performance, and his confidence in the group

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson talks to media members during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“I have confidence that we will get back on the horse.” “It’s not about how you deal with the wins. It’s how you deal with the losses.” “We are clicking. We just made mistakes as y’all saw on the field.” (He also added that he beleives the offensive line has improved since Sam Houston, but adds that the team still lost.)

Layden Robinson on who takes the blame for a bad loss

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson talks to media members during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“We all take the blame. We are team. We have to teach (the freshmen) to prepare like you play…We have to live by what we preach everyday.”

Wide receiver Ainias Smith on his message to the team, and his thoughts on Jimbo Fisher's offensive scheme

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) stiff arms Sam Houston State Bearkats linebacker Trevor Williams (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I did not have a message to the team after the game on Saturday. But yesterday, it was to not let one loss define us.” “It is unique. We have a lot of playmakers on the field. It’s a playbook that can work for us when we execute.”

Ainias Smith on the team's buy-in

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) receives a pass from quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“There were times when people weren’t bought in. You could see it in practice, and it showed in the game.” (Ainias Smith said there was time he felt similar after the Alabama loss during the 2020 season. He noted that they went undefeated the rest of the year.)

Ainias Smith on who takes the blame for a bad loss

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) and wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) take a moment prior to the start of the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“If everybody is not on the same page, we’re not going to be able to do the things we want to accomplish.” “It’s not just on the QB. It’s on all of us, and we have to take this loss together.”

Defensive back Demani Richardson on the team's buy-in and where they go from here

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M player Demani Richardson talks to media members during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a true statement. Guys could buy in more. We have to do a better job as leaders.” “As a team, we need to grow up.” “We have to put App. State behind us to be ready to roll once we hit SEC play.”

Demani Richardson on discipline and effort problems

Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M player Demani Richardson talks to media members during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“We had a few undisciplined penalties. We have to practice the right way, get better and learn from our mistakes.” “We could have played harder as a whole. That starts at practice.”

Demani Richardson on his role as a leader

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) intercepts the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Keanu Koht (19) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“I can’t speak on what happened two years ago. Hopefully it is a wake up call…and things get turned around.” “I have to get the guys to put App. State behind them. I have to hold more guys accountable.”

