Texas A&M players’ likeness may be included in EA Sports’ 2024 football video game

When EA Sports’ upcoming college football video game makes its long-awaited return in 2024, there’s a chance you’ll be able to play as your favorite Texas A&M player, not just figuratively, but literally.

In a report from ESPN and shared through College Sports Wire, EA Sports will allow college football players to opt-in and have their likeness included in the upcoming 2024 video game. Those who are in the game will be compensated accordingly.

The original report from ESPN goes into further context:

The partnership will include the chance for all eligible FBS players to opt in to have their likenesses in EA Sports College Football, the representative said. Those players will receive compensation for being placed in the game. Details — such as how much an athlete will receive and the structure of payments — are still being finalized, but the EA Sports representative said the goal is to be “as inclusive and equitable as possible.” On the OneTeam website, the company stated that if the influence of individual sales couldn’t be figured out — including for video game licensing — then “revenue will be divided equally among the athletes included in each licensing program.”

ESPN’s report goes on to further clarify that any player who wishes to not be included in the game will have a generic avatar and player in their place.

This latest development opens the door for many of your favorite Aggie players to have their likeness included in the upcoming 2024 video game, which is sure to fly off the shelves given the immense hype for its release. It wouldn’t mark the first instance of Texas A&M players testing the waters that is NIL.

Second-year receiver Evan Stewart notably announced a NIL partnership with luxury brand Coach. At the same time, wideout Jalen Preston can now be called “Bond, Bail Bond” in the aftermath of a unique partnership with Gage Gandy Bail Bonds.

Additionally, A&M fans should expect more NIL developments with the latest addition of new assistant athletic director Jamie Wood, who has Jimbo Fisher excited as the Maroon and White sharpen their strategy in that area.

As the Aggies look to compile a rebound performance in 2023, the hope is that the buzz translates to wins on the field. But in the worst-case scenario, we’ll have EA Sports’ 2024 video game to look forward to as a means of putting together a dream Texas A&M season that naturally, ends with a national championship.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire