Texas A&M Player Profile: Tight end, Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson is entering his first season at the tight end position for Texas A&M, coming in as the No.1 tight end prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, and joining one of the most talented tight end groups the Aggies have had in a number of seasons. Jake Johnson is the brother of former LSU, and current Texas A&M Quarterback, Max Johnson, and the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Brad Johnson. Before following his brother to College Station, Texas, Johnson played 4 years of varsity football for Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, putting up monster stats starting from his 2020 sophomore season, with his year-by-year stat line granting him elite status during the recruiting process: 2020: 20 receptions, 845 yards, 14.1-yard average, 14 touchdowns. 2021: 37 receptions, 787 yards, 21.3-yard average, 10 touchdowns. 2022: 45 receptions, 745 yards, 16.6-yard average, 8 touchdowns.

After receiving offers from LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, etc., Johnson committed to the Aggies on Dec. 15, 2021, joining his brother with the hopes of developing a connection on the field during their time together at Texas A&M, and quickly developing into one of the top tight ends in the country and starting his legacy during the 2022 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Athens, Georgia

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2022: 4-Star player ranking, 8th ranked player in Georgia, No.1 ranked tight end prospect in the country

Depth Chart Overview

Jake Johnson is currently projected as a rotational/backup tight end in Texas A&M’s pro-style offense, led by head coach, Jimbo Fisher, and offensive coordinator, Darrell Dickey. Presently, Johnson a backup to tight ends Blake Smith (Redshirt Sophomore), and Max Wright (Senior), sharing the backup rotation with Donovan Green (Freshman), and Theodor-Melin Ohrstrom (Freshman).

From a scouting perspective, Johnson is ahead of schedule at the tight end position, carrying a 6-5, 225lb frame, paired with elite athleticism, impressive play speed, and silky smooth route-running ability. As a receiver, and like his current teammate Donovan Green, Johnson has an outstanding catch radius, fantastic body control, and the ability to adjust to the ball in the air, and shows impressive run-after-the-catch ability, and excels in the open field when given the opportunity.

As a blocker, Johnson shows adequate ability and shows a nice bend in his knees and hips, and quick feet, with the potential to increase his blocking ability as he enters one of the best strength and conditioning programs in the country. Jake Johnson will be an instant receiving threat any time he steps on the field, and barring his development in year 1, he is definitely a player to keep an eye on.

