Texas A&M Player Profile: Tight end, Max Wright

Max Wright is entering his senior season at the tight end position for Texas A&M, as the former defensive end is looking to become a more complete player at the position while competing against a host of talented true freshmen as the tight end position from the heralded 2022 recruiting class. Coming out of Katy Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, Wright was a star defensive end for the Mustangs, receiving offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Arkansas, etc., choosing to stay close to home and committing to the Aggies on June 2nd, 2017.

In his first year at A&M during the 2018 season, Wright played in 13 games and was a huge contributor on special teams, while earning a minor rotational spot on the defensive line. In 2019, Wright looked for an increased role in the defensive line rotation but sustained a season-ending injury three games into the season.

Before the start of the 2020 season, Wright and the coaching staff made a position switch to tight end due to his natural athleticism, football IQ, and surprising receiving skills, where he only played in three games recording 1 reception for 42 yards in a blowout victor against South Carolina. Finally, in the recent 2021 season, Wright played in all 12 games, notching 3 receptions for 23 yards, and providing solid blocking in the run game throughout the season. After numerous ACL tears during his high school playing career, on top of the injuries, he’s dealt with as an Aggie, the 2022 season gives Max Wright a chance to prove how much his hard work in the off-season has paid off.

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260lbs

Class of 2018: 4-Star player ranking, 22nd ranked player in Texas, 8th ranked strong-side defensive end prospect in the country

Year G Rec Yards TDs 2020 3 1 42 1 2021 12 3 23 0

Year Offense Receiving Run Blocking 2020 93.5 92.3 72.6 2021 68.4 67.6 67.6

Max Wright is currently projected as the starting tight end in Texas A&M’s pro-style offense, led by head coach, Jimbo Fisher, and offensive coordinator, Darrell Dickey. Leading into camp, Wright should be in a rotation with tight ends Blake Smith (Redshirt Sophomore), Jake Johnson (Freshman), Donovan Green (Freshman), and Theodor Melin Ohrstrom (Freshman).

From a scouting perspective, at 6-4, 260lbs Wright can play as both an in-line tight end and H-back due to his blocking ability. As a receiver, Wright has shown some twitchiness off the line of scrimmage and has refined his route-running ability becoming a comfortable target for his quarterback.

Overall, the competition at tight end is going to be fascinating to say the least, as experience might take a back seat to talent, or vice versa. Max Wright has continued to build off each season he’s played tight end for the Aggies and will be focused on taking that next and final step in his overall development to secure a major role in the tight end rotation.

