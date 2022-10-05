Texas A&M Player’s Press Conference: Week 6 quotes

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and Texas A&M is now facing the beast that is the 5-0 Alabama Crimson Tide, who are back at No.1 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches poll after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

On the other side, the Aggies fell to 3-2 after their disappointing 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, continuing to show that their problems on offense are far from fixed, or even slightly mended, while youth and scheme issues on defense began to show its colors in the second half as the Bulldogs proceeded to dominate the Aggies in all three phases of the game.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with a group of key players spoke to the local media just two days removed from the loss, explaining what went wrong, and previewing their highly publicized primetime matchup with Alabama.

Here are the most notable quotes from Fadil Diggs, Max Wright, and Antonio Johnson during Monday’s week 6 press conference.

Fadil Diggs on the low number of sacks for the Aggies this season

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo’quavious Marks (7) runs the ball while defended by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

“We need to win our 1-on-1s in the pass rush. We need to execute better in the schemes we’re running.”

Fadil Diggs on if he prefers a three-man front or a four-man front

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) signals against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

“I like both. You get different looks.”

Fadil Diggs on the practice preparation before the Mississippi State

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Luke Jones (70) blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I thought we had a good week of practices last week…We’re cranking it up more.”

Fadil Diggs on the need to play more as a team

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) and defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Taking a loss, it hurts. We need to come together and play as a team.”

Fadil Diggs on the overall confidence of the defense after the 3-2 start

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) is stopped short of the goal line by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

“The confidence is still there…We just left a lot of plays on the field.”

Fadil Diggs on the 2021 Alabama upset win

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

“We haven’t really talked about last year. We know that if we play well and take advantage of our opportunities, we can play with anyone.”

Max Wright on potential starting quarterback for Alabama, Jalen Milroe

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

“Fernando Garza played with him growing up. He’s been talking about him all week.”

Max Wright on the need to stay focused within the toughness of the SEC schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Devon Achane #6 of the Texas A&M Aggies carries the ball against defensive back Myles Slusher #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks as tight end Max Wright #42 of the Texas A&M Aggies blocks in the first half of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“Coming into this match with two losses early in the season is hard. SEC football is a week to week game.” “If we play good football, we’re a really good team. We haven’t played our best football yet.”

Max Wright defends Fisher's offensive scheme, notes lack of player execution

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Devon Achane #6 of the Texas A&M Aggies carries the ball against defensive back Myles Slusher #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks as tight end Max Wright #42 of the Texas A&M Aggies blocks in the first half of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“Coach Fisher always come up with great plan offensively. When you go watch film, the plays are there. It just come down to execution.”

Antonio Johnson on the lack of capitalizing on turnover opportunities

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rufus Harvey (82) dives for the endzone while defended by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

“We went into that game and knew that we needed to get turnovers. We had a few opportunities and didn’t capitalize on them. I feel like those could have been the turning point in the game.” “We knew we were going to have to cover. They throw the ball more than they run the ball. We knew we had to make plays in the air, and when those opportunities came, we didn’t capitalize on them.”

Antonio Johnson on if Davis Wade Stadium affected them mentally

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) attempts to elude Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I wholeheartedly feel that there is no better place to play than Kyle Field… Kyle Field is the loudest place I’ve ever played at. Other stadiums and other places doesn’t bother us much because we’re used to the noise.”

Antonio Johnson on preparing for either Bryce Young or Jalen Milroe against Alabama

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“We have to prepare for both, but no matter who we play, we have to go out and execute.”

Antonio Johnson on the importance of being in the right head space before facing No.1 ranked Alabama

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends against Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. A&M won 23-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

“It’s all about making sure everybody is in the right head space going into this game. … We were in the same spot last year. It’s all about finishing the season.”

Antonio Johnson on the importance practice this week ahead of the Alabama game

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) lines up against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“The thing that sticks out the most from last year is how we approached the game in practice. The tempo was good. … It’s all about how we attack practice this week.”

