Texas A&M OT Layden Robinson selected in fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson is headed to the New England Patriots after being selected as the 103rd-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday morning.

The five-year veteran right guard has a chance to thrive at the next level. On the field, Robinson's 6-5, 313-pound frame paired with his 34-inch arms has aided his ability to hold up in pass protection.

However, he will need to work on technique in order to reach his full potential at the next level. Robinson allowed just 1 sack in 400-plus snaps during the 2023 season.

Robinson's potential is undeniable. In the run game, he's a force to be reckoned with, playing with a consistently aggressive demeanor that doesn't waver until the final whistle blows.

As the Patriots head into a rebuild, Robinson's chances of earning a starting spot amid the interior in the next two years are promising. Joining Edgerrin Cooper and McKinnley Jackson, Robinson is the third Aggie drafted so far this weekend.

https://twitter.com/patriots/status/1784255485643776492?s=61&t=97GQREu9WJlV-II_ZbnPTg

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M OT Layden Robinson selected in fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft