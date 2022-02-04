Texas A&M OLKenyon Green would be perfect fit alongside Cowboys’ greats

Kenyon Green may very well be off the board when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24, but if he is available, it would take a lot of convincing he isn’t a great solution. Dallas is in need of reinforcements along the offensive line and Green played tackle and guard in his time at Texas A&M, excelling at both positions.

He’s started since his freshman year, when he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, and then moved inside to guard as a sophomore and was Second-Team AP All-American. The Humble, TX native could be a mainstay at guard for the time being, able to kick out to tackle when Tyron Smith inevitably gets injured. There is no lapse in his footwork when switching between the two and he appears comfortable on both sides of the line.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 325

Number: 55

Stats (2021): 12 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Arkansas (2020), Alabama (2020), Kent State (2021), Alabama (2021)

Best Game: Alabama (2020)

Worst Game: N/A

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Not top heavy, stays balanced well. Rarely see him falling over himself. Has momentary lapses of lunging in pass pro and run blocking, but its not a consistent thing.

Hand Placement: Good initial hand placement, strikes with power.

Power: Violent player, very powerful initial hand punch and doesn’t let up throughout the rep.

Movement Skills: Good mover in space. Controlled movement in pass sets carries over to his movement in space, careful to not overextend himself. Pulls with violence in his mind.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Controlled movement in his pass sets, does not overextend himself.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Has good recovery ability if he misses the initial block on a pull block. Establishes and maintains leverage very well. Locks out his arms when he has leverage. Can get caught lunging with his arms and get beat by a swim move. Once he locks in with his hands and sits back in his anchor, good luck getting past him. Patient with his hands in pass sets, doesn’t flash them until the defender commits.

Football IQ: Keeps his head on a swivel when left uncovered. Very aware of delayed blitzes in his gap and knows when to pass off his initial assignment. Looks to clean up blocks when left uncovered.

Anchor: Anchors in well, keeps a good, wide base.

Flexibility: Flexible in two terns, position flexible as he spent his 2020 season at guard and his 2021 season at tackle and also played well. Also very loose hips, rolls them through contact well. Able to swing his hips and perform a backside cutoff with relative ease.

Run Blocking: Powerful, not uncommon to see him wash his assignment out of the play. Rolls hips through contact well, can get caught lunging against shifty LBs. On occasion loses the leverage battle.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths: Unreal hip flexibility. Able to reach and seal off the backside, or perform second level cutoffs. Positional flexibility, can excel at either guard or tackle. Violent with his hands and finishes, once he latches on to you, good luck going anywhere. Very controlled in his movement. Establishes and maintains leverage.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t really have a glaring weakness that stands out on his film, if I had to say one I would say he lunges a bit more than is desired, but it isn’t and end all be all. Has one or two lapses a game and they don’t come on critical downs and distances. If he irons these few lapses a game out his potential sky rockets. Has momentary lapses in balance but this is mostly due to be rolled up on. All in all there wasn’t really a glaring weakness that stood out, he is technically refined, powerful, very good footwork. Any lapses he has can be ironed out in the pros.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Green, if he falls to the Cowboys or they trade up for him, would be the perfect fit amongst the Cowboys offensive line. He can start at guard and be moved out to tackle for when Tyron Smith gets hurt without missing a beat. He is a mauler in the run game, patient in his pass sets and has a lethal grip.

Dallas will likely lose starting left guard Connor Williams in free agency, opening up an immediate starting spot for a high-pedigree draft selection Green is well balanced and has a very high football IQ. He would mesh really well among the Cowboys offensive line and getting to learn behind two all [ime greats in Zack Martin and Smith.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 13.5 Anchor (10) 9.2 Balance (10) 8.7 Flexibility (10) 9.4 Hand Placement (10) 9.4 Run Blocking (10) 8 Power (10) 9.1 Movement Skills (10) 8.7 Football IQ (5) 4.8 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 9.4

Final Grade:

90.20, 1st round player

