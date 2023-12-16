Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn will officially return for the 2024 season

Texas A&M’s football roster in the beginning stages of the offseason has already dealt with significant attrition, as more than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. At the same time, several 2024 commits have either flipped or de-committed this month.

Three veteran players have also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, and standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who will likely be the first of the four to hear his name called.

On Friday, two more vital members of the 2023 roster announced their return for the 2023 season, starting with star running back Le’Veon Moss, followed by starting left tackle Trey Zuhn III, one of the toughest players on the team, bar none. Appearing in all 12 games during the 2023 redshirt sophomore season, Zuhn was consistently one of the highest-rated pass blockers on an otherwise porous offensive line per Pro Football Focus.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, quarterback Conner Weigman will be back in the saddle after his season ended prematurely due to injury, and while the rest of the O-line is finally due to improve under new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, Zuhn’s trustworthy play while protection Weigman’s blindside has to help new head coach Mike Elko sleep better at night.

Including Zuhn and Moss, four Texas A&M starters have announced their returns.

