Texas A&M OL Remington Stickland has entered the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M’s 2023 season, outside of the Aggies’ impending bowl game, has ended, and after the recent hiring of new head coach Mike Elko, a new era of Aggie Football has begun. With multiple staff changes already taking place, the transfer portal has begun to take shape concerning both departures and incoming additions.

After the news that quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell entered the portal, Johnson has already committed to North Carolina. At the same time, Cottrell has already received a ton of interest from various Power 5 programs. Joining both players, offensive lineman Remington Strickland has officially entered the portal after two seasons in College Station.

I will be officially entering my name into the Transfer Portal. I want to thank Texas A&M University for being a great home to me over these past few seasons. I am grateful for everything the coaches here have done for me. I will have 2 years of eligibility left. — Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) November 30, 2023

Strickland was a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and after redshirting during the 2021 season, Strickland played in a total of nine games with zero starts. Playing at both center and guard in his last two seasons, progress was made in the offseason, but was passed up by several younger players in the process. Remington Strickland has two years of eligibility remaining.

