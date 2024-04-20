Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson meets with Texans

The Houston Texans could be looking for offensive line depth at some point during the 2024 NFL draft. One local product could be a name to monitor on Day 3.

The Texans recently hosted former Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson before the upcoming draft, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Robinson, a native Houstonian and graduate of Manvel High School, is expected to be a serviceable backup with potential upside as a starter.

Robinson’s visit won’t count against the Texans’ top 30s since he’s from Houston and also attended Texas A&M in College Station. The NFL ruling allows all local products within a 90-mile radius to meet with the team in the city.

Robinson, a three-year starter for the Aggies, was exceptional as a run blocker. He earned the starting right guard role as a sophomore opposite current Texans offensive lineman Kenyon Green in 2021.

Over his three seasons in College Station, Robinson was regarded as one of the SEC’s top run blockers. During the 2022 season, he served as the anchor up the middle while helping current Dolphins running back De’Von Achane rush for over 1,100 yards.

Trench play is always essential for contending teams, raising the level of competition in practice. The Texans should feel secure with four of their five starters on the offensive line, but left guard remains a question mark.

Green, Houston’s 2022 first-round pick, has been hindered by injuries over two seasons. He missed two games as a rookie to a lower-body injury and was limited in training camp after suffering a concussion.

Texas A&M OG Layden Robinson showing the core strength to anchor vs speed to power💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nNpLRwq7ru — EJHolt_NFLDraft🏈 (@EJunkie215) August 20, 2022

Prior to the start of the regular season, Green suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Texans’ final preseason game against New Orleans. A combination of Tytus Howard, Kendrick Green and Juice Scruggs started en route to an AFC South division title, though Howard and Green also suffered season-ending injuries.

“‘K.G.’ [Kenyon Green] is a good kid,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said of Green Thursday. “He’ll have a full offseason, which he hasn’t had. So, we’ll how it goes here. He certainly has an opportunity in front of him. Nobody is guaranteed anything. So, ultimately it’s going to come down how you perform, you know, when you’re on the field.”

