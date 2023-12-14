Texas A&M OL Kam Dewberry announces that he will return for the 2024 season

Texas A&M’s football roster in the beginning stages of the offseason has already dealt with significant attrition, as more than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. At the same time, several 2024 commits have either flipped or de-committed this month.

Three veteran players have also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, and, as of Tuesday, All-American linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

On Monday, sophomore safety Bryce Anderson announced, through the Aggies’ official NIL partner “Texas United,” that he would be returning for the 2024 season. Two days later, sophomore offensive lineman Kam Dewberry joined the bandwagon, announcing his return on Wednesday night. In the same format associated with Texas United, Dewberry was tagged in a post stating “Locked In.”

Entering the program as a four-star versatile offensive lineman in the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class, Dewberry, who served at multiple spots in the trenches during his freshman season, appeared in seven games with five starts and was named to 2022 The Athletic Freshman All-American Team.

This season, Dewberry’s play time surprisingly decreased. Still, he showed promise every time he touched the field, appearing in nearly every game. He is poised to make an even more significant impact in 2024 while contending for a starting spot at right guard with Layden Robinson’s departure.

Under new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, expect stark improvement in pass protection, which took a deep stumble in Steve Adazzio’s final season with the program.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire