Texas A&M OL Josh Bankhead announces his retirement from football

Texas A&M received the news that walk-on linebacker Aidan Sinano, who recently transferred from Rice in January, will medically retire from football after numerous concussion issues after announcing his decision on Thursday night, and now a second player, offensive lineman Josh Bankhead, has revealed his plans to officially retire from the game as well.

On Friday, Josh Bankhead, who would have been entering his fourth season with the program, announced via Twitter that his time on the gridiron has come to an end, stating,

“After 3 concussions and several back injuries I have decided to medically retire from the game of football. This is easily the most heartbreaking decision I have ever made and of course I am going to miss it. All of it. At the end of the day I have to trust that God has a plan for me and I need to continue to have faith in that.”

Health will always come first when evaluating the football futures of any player at every level, and for Bankhead, figuring out the next chapter in his life is all that matters now. For the Aggies, depth at both guard positions has taken a notable hit, even though Bankhead sat out for a majority of spring football practice. In thanking the program, Bankhead’s heartfelt statement will surely touch every Aggie fan who read it:

“Dear @aggiefootball, Thank you so much for the memories, the laughs, the encouragement, the wild nights in Kyle, my teammates, and most importantly the opportunity to further my athletic career as well as giving me a shot at a premier education. I will always love and appreciate every staff member that works in the Bright Football Complex. From the head coach all the way down to the support staff. I’d like to think I did the best I could to have a good relationship and a good impact on everyone’s lives in the organization. I came to Texas A&M in hopes to leave it way better than I found it.”

Good luck on your next adventure, Josh! And as always, Gig ‘Em!

