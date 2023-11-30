Texas A&M OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko has entered the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M’s 2023 season, outside of the Aggies’ impending bowl game, has ended, and after the recent hiring of new head coach Mike Elko, a new era of Aggie Football has begun. With multiple staff changes already taking place, the transfer portal has already started taking shape concerning departures and incoming additions.

After the news that quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell entered the portal, Johnson has already committed to North Carolina. At the same time, Cottrell has already received a ton of interest from various Power 5 programs. Joining both players, OL Remington Strickland has officially entered the portal after two seasons in College Station, while fellow offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko has joined him as of Thursday.

Texas A&M backup OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, @GigEm247 has learned. He was suspended indefinitely after being arrested on Sept. 30 via charges of violating a protective order. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 30, 2023

As GigEm247 beat writer Carter Karels notes, Spasojevic-Moko was recently arrested after violating a protective order, immediately placing his Aggie playing career on hold indefinitely. In just six games played, including two starts during the 2022 season, former Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher had big plans for the former Snow College standout, but trouble off the field kept any future goals on hold.

Spasojevic-Moko brings a wealth of position versatility on the line wherever he lands due to his size and athletic prowess.

