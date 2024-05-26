Texas A&M OL coach Adam Cushing recently visited 2025 4-Star OL out of Oklahoma

RN_AggiesWire-copy

As I've said throughout the offseason, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is built in the offensive trenches. Mike Elko and his staff, specifically O-line coach Adam Cushing, have landed four offensive line prospects this offseason.

Sporting the now 7th-ranked 2025 cycle, the Aggies aren't finished adding talent at the position. Cushing recently took a trip to Bixby, Oklahoma, to see 2025 four-star OL Broderick Shull, who has started at right tackle for most of his career at local Bixby HS.

At a towering 6-5 and 275 pounds, Shull is a force to be reckoned with on the field. His size, strength, and footwork indicate his potential to excel at the next level. A testament to his dedication, Shull's high motor has already made him an impressive run blocker, a skill that will undoubtedly benefit the team.

Unsurprisingly, Elko and Cushing are focused on adding at the tackle position to counter what every SEC team will throw at them off the edge.

According to 247Sports, Shull is currently positioned as the 29th-ranked offensive tackle and the 9th-ranked prospect in Oklahoma.

