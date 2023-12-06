Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis will enter the transfer portal

The offensive line took a blow when reports surfaced that All-SEC freshman Chase Bisontis entered the transfer portal. After the firing of offensive line coach Steve Adazzio, whom Bisontis has developed a close relationship with from the start of his recruiting journey to landing in College Station, it looks like the budding star is looking for a fresh start.

With their presumed departures, several players have now entered the portal thus far, but keep an eye on the defensive line as some rumored transfers are coming. After the passing of coach Terry Price’s year and the future departure of defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, some attrition in the defensive trenches is expected.

BREAKING: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’6 315 OL started all 12 games this year for the Aggies & was named Freshman All-American 👀 Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/iT5EwNWcmQ pic.twitter.com/A3SYEqMFcO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2023

Concerning Bistontis’s playing future, keep an eye on Rutgers, as the New Jersey native could be looking to play closer to home and find more consistency in the Big 10. Starting at right tackle during all 12 games this season, SEC experience will likely increase his chance to land wherever he pleases.

We wish Chase the best and will keep our eye on the portal news to see if Elko brings in a veteran OL to help out the room next year.

