Texas A&M offers North Texas WR from the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Football has a new head coach in Mike Elko, whose ties to Aggieland go back to 2018, as the veteran assistant served as the defensive coordinator under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher for four seasons while recruiting some of the top prospects around the country during said span.

After a short but successful two-year stint as the head coach at Duke, Elko cut his teeth to gain more experience as a leader, as Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork came calling just two seasons after Elko’s departure to succeed Fisher after his six seasons at the helm.

After officially being hired on Monday, Elko has hit the ground running on the recruiting front, and when it comes to the offense, incoming junior quarterback Conner Weigman is already excited to work under the familiar Elko who helped bring him to College Station just two short years ago.

Now, concerning the rest of the offense, it was revealed on Friday that 2024 five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who had been committed to the Aggies since July, flipped to the Auburn Tigers in a move that was sadly anticipated after Fisher’s firing. However, as players continue to enter the evergrowing transfer portal, plenty of intriguing options are in the Aggies’ grasp, including former North Texas wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin.

Texas A&M offered! Glory to God pic.twitter.com/uhh3sl9Do3 — Ja’Mori Maclin (@routerunner9) November 30, 2023

Maclin, the cousin of former star Missouri and Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin, still has two years of eligibility remaining and is coming off of a highly productive season at UNT after recording 57 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

Coupled with the loss to Cam Coleman, wide receiver Evan Stewarts’ future with the program also remains in doubt, as the former five-star pass catcher might be waiting to see who Elko hires as the team’s next offensive coordinator while he gauges his collegiate playing future.

Still, A&M’s wide receiver core remains solid until further notice, and adding an experienced speedster in Maclin would further prevent any significant drop-off.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire