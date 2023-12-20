Texas A&M offers former Tulane DB DJ Douglas

Needing several upgrades in the secondary, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko has already acquired several new players through the ever-growing transfer portal, including one led by former Kansas State CB Will Lee Jr. and former Central Michigan safety Trey Jones.

Keeping focus on the cornerback room, the Aggies have likely permanently lost both starters from the 2023 roster, as Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon entered the portal earlier this month. Fielding many offers, Elko and his staff need at least two more cornerbacks to feel safe heading into the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M officially offered former Tulane cornerback DJ Douglas, who most Alabama fans member during his redshirt freshman year with the Crimson Tide during the 2020 season.

After transferring to Tulane during the 2021 season, Douglas accumulated 78 tackles (58 solo tackles), four interceptions, and seven pass deflections, including 54 tackles and three interceptions during the 2023 season. While Tulane may be a Group of Five program, Douglas’s 6’0″, 205-pound stature, paired with the speed and coverage ability on the boundary, would pair very well with Will Lee Jr. and incoming sophomores Javon Thomas and Bravion Rodgers.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire