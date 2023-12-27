Texas A&M offers former Miami (OH) DL Caiden Woullard out of the transfer portal

The transfer portal offers continue to roll in, as new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has officially offered productive former Miami (OH) defensive lineman Caiden Woullard, who has one season of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season.

Elko has continued to utilize the portal, knowing that finding one to two more starting-level defensive linemen is an absolute must, as former New Mexico States DL Dion Wilson Jr. received an offer from the Aggies earlier this week.

Woullard, who stands at 6’5″ and weights over 250 pounds, appeared in 14 games during the 2023 campaign, recording career highs in multiple categories, including 41 tackles (19 solo tackles), 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the year.

After losing three defensive linemen to the portal, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss), and Isaiah Raikes’s departures seem detrimental, but adding a veteran presence like Woullard in the trenches should at least put a bandage on the losses going into the 2024 offseason.

However, Wednesday night’s TaxAct Texas Bowl game vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State should tell us more about the future of the defensive line; redshirt freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy freshman David Hicks Jr. will have a chance to make a real impact for the first time this season.

