Texas A&M offers former New Mexico State DL from the transfer portal

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has continued to utilize the transfer portal throughout the month of December, landing seven players, including former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr., who is a plug and player going into the 2024 season.

While nearly every position on defense has been addressed, the defensive tackle spot has seen vast attrition due to multiple entries into the transfer portal: Veteran McKinnley Jackson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, while Walter Nolen, who has transferred to Ole Miss, and nose tackle Isaiah Raikes, who entered the portal, have also departed.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Aggies had offered former Arizona and New Mexico State defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr., who spent the 2023 season with the NMS Aggies, appearing in 14 games under then-head coach Jerry Kill.

In said 14 games, Wilson recorded 31 tackles (18 solo tackles), 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on the year. Standing at 6’5″ and 300 pounds, Wilson’s 2022 season with Arizona was very similar, accumulating 19 tackles (7 solo tackles), one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection during his sophomore season.

With one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, it would be wise for Wilson to consider visiting College Station sooner, looking like a perfect fit in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s system.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire