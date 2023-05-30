Texas A&M offers former Kentucky Wide receiver Jordan Anthony

The college football transfer portal is back to its regularly scheduled programming, as nearly every coach at the 2023 SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, has already brought up the horrors of portal tampering amid the ongoing competition “fairness” issue surrounding NIL.

As Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is set to speak later this week, his recruiting responsibilities have followed him to Florida, as it was revealed this afternoon that former Kentucky wide receiver Jordan Anthony, a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle, has receiver and offer from Texas A&M after entering the portal early Tuesday.

For those who are fans of the SEC outside of their team affiliation, Anthony was on his way to becoming a potential star for the Wildcats, mainly due to his incredible vertical speed due to his accomplishments in Track & Field with the University.

Standing at 5-9 with a slender 156-pound frame, Anthony failed to see the field for various reasons, yet Anthony was an absolute stud on the track, winning the U-20 National Track 200m title with a record time of 20.34 seconds, broke the Kentucky freshman record in the 60m with a time of 6.55 (noted as the second-best in program history), and won the 60m at the McCravy Memorial and TTU Red Raider Open.

Even with the lack of playing time last season, Anthony’s high school tape is all Fisher and his staff need, outside of his mind-blowing speed to immediately offer such an intriguing player as June fast approaches.

