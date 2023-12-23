Texas A&M offers Former Cal Poly CB Donovan Saunders

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has been on quite the recruiting/transfer portal tear this month, signing all but two commits in the 2024 cycle while landing seven players through the portal, including several plug-and-play starters.

In the secondary, Elko has already rebuilt the safety room after the departures of Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, landing commitments from safeties Trey Jones (Central Michigan) and De’Rickey Wright (Vanderbilt) to pair with former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr. Elko’s first commit since becoming head coach.

In need of more experience and depth in the cornerback room due to the recent portal attrition at the spot, the Aggies have offered former Cal Poly CB Donovan Saunders, who has been verbally committed to TCU since Monday, Dec. 18.

In 10 games last season, Saunders, who stands at 6’3″ and 185 pounds, appeared in 10 games during the 2023 season, notching 17 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Going into the 2024 season, Saunders has two seasons of eligibility remaining and would immediately compete for a prominent rotational spot in the Aggies lineup.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire