Texas A&M offers 2026 4-star Edge out of Orlando (FL)

For Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, the goal this offseason is to make as much headway as possible in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles while sending out offers to gain future interest under the new coaching regime.

This week, Elko and his staff have already offered several 2026 prospects, including intriguing three-star wide receiver Rico Blassingame out of Arizona. He is now taking his recruiting interest to the Southeast, fielding an offer to ascending Orlando-based pass rusher Jake Kreul.

Edge is by far one of the most important positions in the game in college and the NFL, needing to acquire as much depth and potential every year to develop the next pass-rushing star, hopefully. Standing at 6-2 and nearly 220 pounds, Kreul is already a beast in the trenches.

During his 2023 sophomore season, Kreul recorded 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks. With his length and borderline elite athleticism, Kreul's versatility as a tight end on offense has certainly caught the attention of every program in the country.

https://twitter.com/jk_de_snake_34/status/1788020026617852088?s=61&t=Z3ZzITkhk8dqySZ2Y3UMOQ

According to 247Sports, Kreul is currently positioned as the 56th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 7th-ranked Edge, and the 11th-ranked prospect in Florida.

