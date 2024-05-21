Hoping to build momentum this summer, Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class may be bare in its current state, but that doesn't mean future commitments aren't on the horizon. On Tuesday, it was reported that head coach Mike Elko and his staff had offered 2026 3-star offensive tackle Marlen Bright of Wayne, New Jersey.

A New Jersey native, Elko became very familiar with the area during his time as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator, landing multiple players from the Garden State. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher gained a commitment from current Aggies offensive tackle Chase Bisontis in the 2023 recruiting class, who was a favorite to land with hometown Rutgers at the time.

So far in the 2025 cycle, Aggies O-line coach Adam Cushing has landed four offensive line commitments, so it's not surprising that Marlen Bright is now on the Aggies' radar. Standing at 6-6 and over 260 pounds, Bright is similar in body type to Bisontis while performing with a similar consistent toughness.

https://twitter.com/marlenbright5/status/1792941545299005512?s=61&t=K0VSCv1kRzz941N5xptwSg

According to 247Sports, Bright is currently the 24th-ranked offensive tackle and the 8th-ranked prospect in New Jersey.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M offers 2026 3-star OT out of Wayne (NJ)