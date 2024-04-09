It looks like Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, and even more so, new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, has a type regarding the tight end postion, as the Aggies recently offered 2025 TE Dakotah Terrell out of Pocola, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Standing at 6-9 and just over 210 pounds, Terrell's stature is very similar to the recently offered 2025 three-star tight end Ty Rupe, who happens to be a Texas A&M legacy; both players are complete size mismatches once they hit the open field, and for Terrell, the incoming senior also stars on defense, adding to his impressive versatility.

During his 2023 junior season, Terrell hauled in 29 receptions, 549 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns through the air. At defensive end, he went on to record 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions on the year.

https://twitter.com/kotah_14/status/1777530401004597512?s=61&t=lEQfkYK1iPI9vAzI_IqQ1Q

Terrell is truly the definition of an underrated prospect. With just six offers on the table, Texas A&M joins Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M offers 2025 TE out of Pocola (OK)