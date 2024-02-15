Texas A&M offers 2025 OL out of Mountain View (CA)

One of the more interesting aspects of college football recruiting concerns the underrated prospects who receive little attention due to their lack of ranking pedigree, while many of them go on to have highly productive collegiate careers.

Within the 2025 recruiting cycle, plenty of those underreported players, including interior offensive lineman Atamai “Ata” Matau, who is entering his senior season at St. Francis HS in Mountain View, California. Texas A&M offered Matau this week, joining Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Arizona, Louisville, and UC Berkeley as his other Power 5 offers.

Standing at 6-2 and 310 pounds, Matau took snaps at both center and right guard, exhibiting strength and balance in run blocking while finishing his blocks at a high rate. However, his time playing in a run-heavy offense has likely hindered his recruiting prowess, as his pass-protection snaps are few and far between.

Already acquiring 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Moses in the 2025 cycle, I expect head coach Mike Elko and his staff to be heavily invested in landing Matau moving forward.

