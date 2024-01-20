Texas A&M offers 2025 4-Star TE out of Lee, Indiana

Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have continued to capitalize on their recent momentum through the transfer portal, now reaching the 2025 recruiting class. On Saturday, it was revealed that one of the rising prospects at the tight-end position out of Indiana had received an offer from Elko and the Aggies.

Under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies have nailed recruiting at the TE position year after year, including 2024 four-star Eric Karner out of Illinois. Going into the 2024 season, new Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein is poised to utilize the position more than the previous regime, leading to Elko offering 2025 four-star TE Brock Schott on Saturday.

According to 247Sports, Schott is currently positioned as the 162nd-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 10th-ranked tight end, and the 2nd-ranked player in Indiana.

Already receiving nearly 20 offers, Schott’s size (6-3 215 pounds) Schott is a two-way player and a proven receiving threat, recording 743 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns on offense, paired with 59 tackles, 19 sacks, and 32 tackles for loss on the defensive line.

