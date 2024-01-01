Texas A&M offers 2025 4-star Edge and current Notre Dame commit

Plenty of outside noise surrounds Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class after five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley flipped his commitment to LSU as the No. 1-ranked player in Louisiana will stay home.

However, new head coach Mike Elko has already signed 14 players in the cycle. While five-star athlete Terry Bussey will wait to announce his decision until Feb. 7, Elko has likely shifted his focus to the 2025 recruiting class.

Knowing that next summer will bring in a load of talent to College Station for official and unofficial visits, Elko has continued to rely on his defensive recruiting acumen, fielding an offer to 2025 four-star Edge CJ May, who is currently committed to Notre Dame.

According to 247Sports, May is currently positioned as the 20th-ranked Edge and the 11th-ranked player in Alabama, committing to the Fighting Irish in late September. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing just over 225 pounds, May possesses the length and pass rush potential to develop in Elko’s defensive system that will be executed by new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

Within every new coaching transition comes recruiting losses, making the 2025 recruiting class a great opportunity to right the ship and truly solidify the changing of the guard.

