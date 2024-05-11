Texas A&M offers 2025 4-star OL out of De Kalb (MS)

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is built in the trenches throughout the offseason. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff, most notably offensive line coach Adam Cushing, have gained three offensive line commitments for four total thus far.

A recruiting weakness with former head coach Jimbo Fisher, landing prospects in the Dallas, Fort Worth area became a consistent issue. Still, with Cushing leading the way, the Aggies have secured commitments from four-star OL Marcus Garcia out of Denton and four-star OL Connor Carty out of Prosper.

Even with four O-line commitments in the cycle, the Aggies aren't finished. This week, it was reported that 2025 four-star OL Mario Nash Jr., out of De Kalb, Mississippi, has received an offer from Texas A&M. A favorite to land with Mississippi State, Nash has started at right tackle for Kemper County HS for earning a varsity spot and is set to enter his final season with the program.

Standing at 6-4 and 270 pounds, Nash has already been heard from nearly 30 programs. His impressive film shows a ferocious run blocker with plenty of size and athleticism to hold his own in pass protection.

As of now, Nash will visit USC and Mississippi State in June.

