Texas A&M offers 2025 4-Star ATH out of San Antonio (TX)

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has finally sent an offer to one of the top athletes in the 2025 recruiting class, 4-Star ATH Michael Terry III, out of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas.

Terry has already received offers from the likes of Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, and Baylor; the Aggies have entered the conversation and, under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, Terry’s versatility as a red zone threat wide receiver and running back during his last two seasons bodes well in his spread out system.

Notably, Texas offered Terry just five days earlier, which could have sped up the process on Elko’s end, but given his offensive production during his 2023 junior season, accounting for 1,242 offensive yards and 21 touchdowns, including 436 receiving yards and 806 yards on the ground, paired with two return touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, Terry, who stands at 6-3 and weighs over 210 pounds, is currently positioned as the 50th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 1-ranked athlete and the 8th-ranked player in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire