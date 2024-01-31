Texas A&M offers 2025 4-Star WR out of Scottsdale (AZ)

Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be an impressive haul when all is said and done, providing new head football coach Mike Elko an encouraging start ahead of his inaugural 2024 season.

With three commits in the 2025 cycle, including 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins and 4-star cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway, who both committed to the program last weekend, Elko and his staff continue to field offers at every position, including 4-star wide receiver Cooper Perry.

Entering his senior season at Notre Dame Preparatory in Scottsdale, Arizona, Perry is coming off a productive 2023 junior campaign, recording 72 receptions for 1,190 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns through the air, including two rushing scores. Standing at 6-2 and weighing nearly 190 pounds, Perry possesses game-breaking speed and an impressive catch radius.

Perry has already received 20-plus offers and is a tentative favorite to land with the Oregon Ducks. However, new Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s new offensive scheme should be enticing enough for Perry to consider visiting College Station in the coming months.

According to 247Sports, Perry is currently positioned as the 220th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle, the 24th-ranked wide receiver and the No. 1-ranked player in Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire