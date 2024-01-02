Texas A&M offers 2025 4-Star linebacker out of Virginia

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is ready to build his first full recruiting class after signing 14 players in the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class as the 2025 cycle takes shape. Already offering a slew of talented prospects on defense, Elko has now offered four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh out of Culpeper, Virginia.

Knowing that the future at the linebacker position lies at the talented feet of incoming sophomore LB Taurean York, preparing for the future is a must, and developing an early relationship with Clatterbaugh is an excellent first step towards potentially landing one of the premier athletes at the position.

According to 247Sports, Clatterbaugh is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class and the 11th-ranked player in Virginia. Standing 6’2″ and weighing over 220 pounds, the incoming senior recorded 56 tackles (32 solo tackles), four sacks, and two forced fumbles during his 2023 junior campaign.

Under former head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies failed at acquiring and keeping high-profile linebackers in previous classes, but after the hiring of defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jay Batman, who brings a pristine recruiting insight to the position during his brief tenure with the Florida Gators.

