Texas A&M offers 2025 4-star QB TJ Lateef

Texas A&M signed four-star quarterback Marcel Reed in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining Conner Weigman and Max Johnson in the QB room for the 2023 season, but outside those three, the future at the position is currently in flux.

After failing to secure a commitment from four-star signal caller Air Noland in the 2024 cycle, Noland instead chose Ohio State for a litany of understandable reasons but yet again left the Aggies with a hole at the position, so until further notice, on to 2025, they go.

On Friday, it was revealed that Texas A&M has offered 2025 four-star quarterback TJ Lateef, currently ranked as the 6th quarterback in the class and the 14th-ranked player in California. Entering his junior season at Orange Lutheran High School, in Orange, California, Lateef stands at 6-2, and 185 lbs with plenty of room to grow, and his 2022 sophomore film show a confident pocket passer with excellent accuracy in the intermediate while displaying solid arm strength on the multitude of deep balls he through during the season.

It’s still very early in Lateef’s recruiting journey, and with plenty of opportunities ahead to refine his game, it wouldn’t be shocking to see his ranking continue to rise in the next year.

