Texas A&M offers 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson

Texas A&M lost its preseason-darling status until further notice after their performance during the 2022 season, as the Aggies memorably went 5-7 and 2-6 in the SEC while missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time in 14 seasons. Not to rehash the obvious, but head coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program is tied to wins and losses and how consistently the former ace recruiter builds future recruiting classes.

While the focus may be on 2024, the 2025 recruiting cycle isn’t short of talent or potential, and one position, wide receiver, has begun to stand out more than most recently. Already preparing for the future at the position with the recent 2023 signings of four-star wideouts Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell, Fisher, and his staff are looking to further build on a unit that will most likely experience attrition in the next couple of seasons.

On Monday, the Aggies officially offered rising 2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson out of Pflugerville, Texas, currently ranked 22nd wide receiver and the 18th-ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports. During his 2022 junior season at Weiss High School, Wilson recorded 29 receptions for 543 yards and eight touchdowns. Listed at 6-2 and 165 pounds, the incoming junior is a vertical threat with well-noted versatility, lining up in the slot and outside, and is a nightmare for defenders in the open field.

Texas A&M will have plenty of time to set up future campus visits, but offering Adrian Wilson ahead of a huge summer recruiting push for their budding relationship is a fantastic start.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire