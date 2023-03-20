Texas A&M offers 2024 4-Star DL Kellen Lindstrom

Texas A&M has been sending offers out left and right to some of the most talented prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as Head coach Jimbo Fisher, knows that in order to secure the best players, aggressive recruiting tactics are the best strategy moving forward.

On Saturday, Texas A&M Assistant Head coach/Defensive line coach Elijah Robinson must have provided his input after the Aggies offered 2024 4-star Defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom out of Springfield, Missouri, joining fellow SEC programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn to offer the future star.

Lindstrom, who stands at 6-5, and 240 lbs, is currently ranked as the 24th-ranked D-lineman in the class, and 7th ranked player in the state of Missouri. During his 2022 junior season at Glendale High School, Lindstrom recorded 73 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble returned for a touchdown, all while posting 90 tackles during his previous sophomore season.

Lindstrom’s productivity on the field is enticing, to say the least, and with the Aggies’ continued hot streak in landing some of the top D-line prospects in the past three recruiting classes, I’ll throw out a guess and say that Kellen Lindstrom might be just a little intrigued.

