Texas A&M offers 2024 3-Star Quarterback EJ Caminong

No matter the region or state, Texas A&M Head coach Jimbo Fisher is going to recruit whoever he feels fits the Aggies’ program from a talent, culture, and academic standpoint, as Friday’s focus was on 2024 3-star quarterback EJ Caminong, who is a current commit with the Washington Huskies. received his 5th and first SEC offer from none other than Texas A&M.

Caminong, a native of Seattle, Washington, received an offer from the Huskies on May 20th of last year, and without hesitation committed to the program on Oct. 26th. I don’t blame the young man for making a quick decision and following his heart, but as talented and currently overlooked as Caminong is, getting an offer from the Aggies at this point in his recruiting journey is highly meaningful, to say the least.

EJ Caminong is currently listed at 6-2, and 195 lbs, and is ranked as the 19th quarterback, and 9th-ranked player in Washington in the 2024 class. After a productive 2022 junior season at Garfield High School, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman described Caminong’s on-field ability:

“Caminong made a big jump in the offseason and it has carried over to the young season. He always had the physical tools and the arm strength but where he’s improved greatly is in his pocket presence and his decision making, instead of forcing throws like he did as a sophomore, he’s going through reads, keeping his eyes downfield and dropping passes right into the tightest of windows.”

Caminong is no doubt a very intriguing prospect to keep an eye on in the coming months, and if the feeling is mutual, a visit to College Station is definitely a possibility in the near future.

