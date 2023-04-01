Texas A&M offers 2024 3-Star OL Emerson Mandell

Out of nearly every 2024 offer Texas A&M has fielded to any recruit in the cycle, branching out all the way to St. Paul, Minnesota, and offering 3-star offensive lineman Emerson Mandell has to be my absolute favorite.

The Aggies are in the very early building stages of their 2024 recruiting class already signing three four-star recruits including defensive end Dealyn Evans, offensive lineman Ashton Funk, and wide receiver Debron Gatling, while also landing a commitment from highly underrated three-star quarterback prospect Anthony Maddox.

With the need to continue building the O-line for the near or distant future, Jimbo Fisher opted to retain offensive line coach Steve Adazio for 2023, believing that Adazio’s failures to develop a cohesive offensive line last season were just a fluke, knowing that recruiting the right athletes no matter how many stars they receive next to their name is the only way to build a line that will hopefully resemble what we saw during the 2020 season.

I am very thankful and happy to be able to announce that I have received an offer from Texas A&M @MasonSmith_TAMU @LouieAddazio @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/vsHBwEj2Yy — Emerson Mandell 3⭐️ (@_mandell) March 31, 2023

Emerson Mandell, standing at 6-5, 295 lbs, is a straight mauler at the guard postion, possessing the size, finesse, and play strength to potentially move outside to tackle, he is dripping potential in the interior at the next level. Currently ranked as the 3rd player in Minnesota, Mandell has mostly received offers from Big 12 and Big 10 programs, until the Aggies finally offered him on Friday.

Hopefully, a visit is being arranged as we speak, and good luck to Emerson during the rest of his exciting recruiting journey!

