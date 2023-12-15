Texas A&M offered two productive defensive tackles from the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have continued to attack the transfer portal amid losing more than a dozen players once the portal opened just a week ago, already adding former Kansas State CB Will Lee and former Old Dominion WR Javon Harvey this week.

Sustaining several losses on the defensive line, including the departures of defensive tackles Walter Nolen and Fadil Diggs, both players could return. Still, from the looks of it, it isn’t very certain. In need of immediate starting experience, Elko has fielded multiple offers to Youngstown State DT Anthony Johnson and U Penn DT Joey Slackman, both underrated yet highly productive players with one year of eligibility remaining.

During the 2023 season, Johnson, who has received much interest in the portal, recorded 25 tackles, four sacks, 6.5 tackles, and a fumble recovery.

In contrast, Joey Slackman’s final season in the Ivy League included earning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year after recording 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. For those who don’t know, Mike Elko is a U Penn alum. With new defensive line coach Sean Spencer taking over, Johnson and Slackman are working toward NFL futures, and with Spencer’s incredible track record over the years, this could be the perfect fit.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire