Texas A&M has offered former star North Dakota State wide receiver

Texas A&M still needs more wide receiver help to solidify the depth chart, as head coach Mike Elko's inaugural 2024 season is now less than four months away. The Maroon & White spring game proved the issue this offseason, as junior WR Noah Thomas was the only receiver to impact the passing game.

With redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman back in the saddle after missing the season's final eight games due to injury, new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's scheme is based on reliable pass catchers at both wide receiver and tight end.

In the transfer portal, Elko has already struck out on two receivers, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Sam Brown, who are headed to Auburn and Miami. However, several veterans, including former North Dakota State WR Eli Green, are still available.

After entering the portal late last month, the 5-11 and 185-pound athlete is aided. Still, his impressive route running and notable second-gear speed in the open field are things that the Aggie offense needs to be more explosive in the passing game. Green has two more years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

On Thursday, Green revealed that Texas A&M and 20 other programs have offered him ahead of the 2024 season. In short, Elko and his staff have their work cut out for them. Last season, Green recorded 46 receptions, 886 yards, and three touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

