Texas A&M has offered former San Diego State DB Marcus Ratcliffe

Texas A&M is finally on a roll concerning new additions in the transfer portal, picking up their fourth verbal commitment from former Louisiana Tech wide receiver Cyrus Allen on Sunday afternoon.

Needing to add more depth in the secondary opposite former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr., the Aggies have officially offered former San Diego State defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe, who primarily played at the safety spot during his first and only seasons with the Aztecs. However, Ratcliffe recently committed to UCLA on Dec. 12 but is still considering his options.

Standing at 6’3″ and 210 pounds, Ratcliffe possesses the size, speed, and coverage range to fit in any system. While the Aggies are still without an official defensive coordinator, the defensive influence of new head coach Mike Elko will be noticed no matter who he hires.

During the 2023 season, Ratcliffe recorded 50 tackles, 30 solo tackles, and an interception during his freshman campaign. The ascending defender has received interest from nearly every Power 5 program looking to upgrade at the safety position next season.

