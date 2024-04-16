As Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has stated over the last two months, the spring transfer portal will be another opportunity to fill any remaining roster holes ahead of his inaugural 2024 season. So far, only three players have entered the portal since Tuesday's re-opening.

Last weekend, the news that former Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber will miss at least four months recovering from surgery due to an injury suffered this spring has the Aggies back in the market for one or two more receiving options to feel secure going into the fall.

On the defensive line, former starting nose tackle Walter Nolen and key depth piece Isaiah Raikes, who coincidentally reentered the transfer portal late last week, have left a hole in the middle of the defense, leading to Elko sending an offer to former Rutgers defensive tackle Rene Konga.

The Canadian-born Konga has played his last three collegiate seasons in New Jersey, racking up just 15 tackles and two sacks. However, he has continued to develop throughout his career while possessing adequate size at 6-4 and nearly 300 pounds.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M has offered former Rutgers DL from the transfer portal