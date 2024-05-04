Texas A&M has offered former Iowa wide receiver out of the transfer portal

What has become a daily occurrence is that Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have offered another wide receiver from the transfer portal, as former Iowa pass catcher Jacob Bostick is not considering the Aggies among several other suitors.

Iowa's offense was by far the worst in the country last season. Bostick barely saw the field without recording a single reception, but that doesn't diminish his potential contribution to a functional offense in 2024.

Coming out of Illinois, Bostick was a three-star prospect and one of the top-ranked players in the Midwest. He received almost 20 offers before ultimately choosing the Hawkeyes. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Bostick's size and play style are similar to that of former Texas A&M standout wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who set numerous records over his three-year career.

After hosting former Auburn WR Ja'Varrius Johnson on Friday, Elko and his staff are still in contact with several high-profile receivers, including former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger.

